Katya Anderson, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 3, 2014) at her home.

She was born Feb. 12, 1947, in Bogota, Columbia, the daughter of Octavio and Alicia Camargo Ydrovo.

She married Paul E. Anderson on March 26, 1994, at Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais. Paul passed away on July 7, 2014.

Katya retired from CIGNA, and she attended River Grace Community United Methodist Church.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Lisa Benoit, of Superior, Colo., and her grandson, Jules Benoit; two stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Lisa and David Hartladge, of Elmhurst, and Beth Anderson, of Lockport; four step-grandchildren, Jason, Peter, Grant, and Evan; two sisters, Elizabeth Ydrovo, of Bogota, and Beatriz Ydrovo, of Bradley; brother and sister-in-law, Roberto and Beatriz Ydrovo, of Bogota; and special niece, Daniela Echevrri, of Bradley.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Brandon Benoit; and a brother, Octavio Ydrovo.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, and again from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to family wishes.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)