Madonna_Elsey

Madonna T. Elsey, 88, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 27, 2014) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born June 24, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Herman and Stella Martin.

Madonna married Cecil H. Elsey on Aug. 17, 1946, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She retired from Bennett Industries in Peotone. Madonna was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church and enjoyed flower gardening.

Surviving are her husband, Cecil Elsey, of Bradley; three children, Linda and Bruce Gowler, of Bourbonnais, Cecil and Michelle Elsey, of Bradley, and Dennis and Diane Elsey, of Romeoville; two grandchildren, Nicole Elsey and Laura Elsey.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Alex Martin and Harman "Junior" Martin; one sister, Zella Aulberry; and her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Entombment will follow in All Saints Catholic Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

