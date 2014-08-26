Leslie Miller

Leslie Lee Miller, 81, of Salt Springs, Fla., and formerly of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 22, 2014).

He was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Pittwood, the son of Wilbur and Rosella (Deneau) Miller. He married Lucille "Boots" Fisher, in Gilman, on May 25, 1953.

Mr. Miller served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for park management as a maintenance man and enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling.

Surviving are son, Timothy Miller, of Brookfield; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Mark Miller, of Watseka; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Leo Leonard, of Ocala, Fla., and Joann and Cecil Smith, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Aaron Miller and Ian Miller, both of Kankakee, and Alyss Miller and Tyler Miller, both of Watseka; great-grandchildren, Trenton Rhodes, of Watseka; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; and three sisters, Luida, Lenora and Donna.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday until the 3 p.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joseph Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

