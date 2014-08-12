Gregory Milling

Gregory C. Milling, 59, of West Palm Beach and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 31, 2014, at Jay Lauer Hospice in Palm Beach County, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held in Greg's honor from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 23, at the Moose Lodge, 835 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, Fla. Please wear sports attire. Memorials may be made to Hospice or the charity of your choice in Greg's name.

He was born Sept. 26, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth Milling and Sally Foster Brock. They both preceded him in death.

Greg worked in sales.

Surviving are his wife, Beth, of West Palm Beach; son, Brandon Milling, of West Palm Beach; daughters, Andrea Milling and Sabrina Milling, both of West Palm Beach; brothers and sisters, Brian (Barb) Milling, of East Grand Forks, Minn., Deborah (Terry) Guimond, of Kankakee, Christopher (Kim) Milling, of Bradley, Ken (Kim) Grey, of Indiana, James Grey, of Virginia; and two grandchildren.

