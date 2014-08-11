F.J. Crowe

F.J. "Bing" Crowe DDS, 85, of Glenview, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 7, 2014) in The Villages, Fla.

He as born May 4, 1929.

"Bing" was Medical Service officer with the U.S. Coast Guard and was a dentist in the Kankakee area for many years. He retired to the Villages of Florida area in the 1990s.

Dr. Crowe was the beloved husband of the late Beverly Crowe (nee Thompson); loving father of Gary Crowe, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Nancy McGovern, of Northbrook; devoted grandfather of Erin McGovern Capps (Dan), Molly Fink (Michael) and Maggie McGovern (Eli Mueller); great-grandfather of Bridget and James; fond brother of Norb and the late Thomas Crowe.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave. in Northbrook. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to El Nino Rey Mexican Scholarship and Dental Mission, c/o St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, Il. 60062 in memory of Bing Crowe.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by John E. Maloney Funeral Directors of Chicago ,773-764-1617.

