Faye Villarreal, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 26, 2014) at her home.

She was born Sept. 28, 1953, the daughter of Clarence and Wilma Kooi.

Surviving are her husband, Adolfo; daughter, Julie; four grandchildren, Victoria, Jacob, Claire, William; mother, Wilma; and sister, Susan.

Preceding her in death were her father; and sister, Cathy.

Faye had retired from working at RR Donnelly, a member of Faith Reformed Church, a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling and was a league secretary for many years.

As per Faye's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

