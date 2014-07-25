Lois Francoeur

Lois M. Francoeur, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 24, 2014) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 3, 1930, in Beaverville, the daughter of Clarence and Isabelle Curby Clement.

Lois married Ivan Francoeur on Jan. 6, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning and baking pies.

Surviving are her husband; two sisters, June (Bob) Richenberger, of Kankakee, and Carol Saldina, of Largo, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Angie Clement, of Beaverville.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Demerise Laurent, Darlene Sitting and Clarisse Clement; and one brother, Roy Clement.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral services on Saturday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, with the Rev. Robert Duda officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's research organizations.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)