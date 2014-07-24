Robert Ravens

Robert Leonard Ravens, 82, of Salina Township, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 21, 2014) at his home.

He was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Kankakee, the seventh child of John G. and Anna C. (Vogelgesang) Ravens.

Robert attended St. Rose Grade School and graduated in 1950 from St. Patrick High School.

He was employed by the Florence Stove/Roper Corporation for 33 years and retired from Burns International Security at Braidwood Nuclear Power Plant in 1996.

Robert was married to the former Nelda Langlois on Dec. 26, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Air Force from 1953 to 1957, stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Hickam Air Force base in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii in Squadron VR-7.

He was a member of the Vintage Squadron, Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society, and a past member of the Kankakee Model Flyers. An excellent woodworker and craftsman, his family and friends greatly benefited from his hobbies, which also included the fruits of gardening.

Surviving are his wife; children, Vicky (Don) Dubie, of Bonfield, David (Marge Lang) Ravens, of Bradley, Cindy Baker (Larry Horrell), of Bradley, Paul (Tonya) Ravens, of Sullivan; one grandson; seven granddaughters; two step-grandsons; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Moody, of Bradley, Lucille Landis, of Bourbonnais, and Eleanor Rose, of Biloxi, Miss.; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Martha Ravens, of Joliet.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Lucille Ravens, Clarence and Francis Ravens, Edward Ravens; sister and brothers-in-law, Elaine Souligne, Chester Otis, Harry Moody, Paul Snodgras, Paul R. Rose and Jim Landis.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the American Cancer Society for lung cancer research.

