Death notices: July 23, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Marjorie Evans,</strong> 86, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (July 22, 2014) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Hazel L. Miller,</strong> 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 22, 2014) at Island City Rehabilitation in Wilmington. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Mary J. Schumacher</strong>, 73, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (July 21, 2014) at Gilman Health Care, following a lengthy illness. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Thursday, July 24</strong>

<strong>Robert Peters</strong>, 10 a.m. American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.

<strong>William Kannberg,</strong> 11 a.m. Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Wenther Rone Sr.</strong>, 57, of Kankakee, were held July 19 at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Ervin Marshall officiated and the Rev. Jovan Marshall delivered the eulogy. Cremation rites were accorded. Mr. Rone passed away June 13, 2014. Pallbearers were Otis Powell Jr., Cedric Golston, Eddie Jones, Chester Moye, Jesse Odeneal and Shannon Wormely.

Funeral services for <strong>Steven Wilson</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, were held July 22 at Limestone Cemetery in Limestone, with Deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. He passed away July 17, 2014. Pallbearers were Todd Zummallen, Jasper Jones, Dennis Socia, Rob Kring and Aimee Hodge.