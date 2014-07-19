Death notices: July 19, 2014

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Monday, July 21</strong>

<strong>Robert E. Brooks</strong>, 10 a.m., Dwight United Methodist Church

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Miriam E. Jackson</strong>, 92, of Piper City, were held July 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Wade Ditty officiating. She passed away July 14, 2014. Interment was in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City. Pallbearers were Bob Cotter, Richard Hitchens, Jim Johnson, Charlie Kinkade, John Kurtenbach and Alex Rescala.