Weldon Bohlmann

Weldon H. Bohlmann, 79, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (July 16, 2014) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Weldon was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Onarga Township, the son of Herman and Elizabeth Adams Bohlmann. He married Barbara Rabe on Nov. 29, 1953, in Watseka, and she survives.

Also surviving are one son, Kevin (Kim) Bohlmann, of Watseka; one daughter, Roberta (Stephen) Kempen, of Watseka; two granddaughters, Dakota and Hunter Bohlmann; one step-grandson, Chris Kempen; two step-great-grandchildren, Lauryn and Cruz Kempen; one brother, Ronald Bohlmann and friend, Norma, of Mitchell, Ind.; one sister, Dorothy M. Schaumburg, of Watseka; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Bohlmann; and one step-grandson, Nick Kempen.

Mr. Bohlmann was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka where he held many offices, was a longtime farmer in the Watseka area, worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for many years, and was a former Middleport Township Trustee and Republican Precinct Committeeman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral services on Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

