Gayle Starr

Gayle R. Starr, 49, of Kankakee, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday (July 13, 2014) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

As per Gayle's wishes, she will be cremated and a life tree will be planted in her memory. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center's Progressive Care Unit.

Gayle was born on March 24, 1965, in Kankakee, the daughter of David and Joyce Ward Sanford.

Surviving are her parents, David and Joyce Sanford, of Mackinaw; a son, Brad (Amanda) Starr, of Kankakee; two daughters, Sara Starr, of Bourbonnais, and Megan Coyle, of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Mason, Weston and Willow, all of Kankakee; two sisters, Vicki Tousignant, of Kankakee, and Lori (Mark) Seiler, of Danvers; and a special friend, Ray Starr, of Bourbonnais.

Gayle was a 1983 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and worked as a claims processor for CIGNA Health Care.

Gayle had a deep love of family. Her children and grandchildren were her whole world.

Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home in Bloomington is handling the arrangements.

