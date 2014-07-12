Ronald Brown

Ronald G. "Ron" Brown, 80, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on June 24, 2014. He had suffered a brief illness.

Ron was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Florence A. Larson Kent. He married Barbara E. "Kit" Morris on July 4, 1992, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

He was a retired master carpenter with over 60 years of experience, and was a carpenter and maintenance man for over 30 years at a local hospital. He made mats for homeless veterans and helped whomever he could, always thinking of others. His meticulous eye for detail transformed everything he touched into a work of art. His hobbies included woodworking, building furniture, and building a replica of an 1800s Friendship Sloop 16-foot sailboat, being part of a model railroad club, gardening and enjoying nature, including daily visits to the ducks at Bird Park. Ron enjoyed motorcycling across the country, meeting up with his son in California, and weekly rides to Wilmington, even up to the age of 77. In the early years, he showed horses and dogs and was a ringmaster for horse shows.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; his former wife, Joyce Flannery Broadwater, of Nevada; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Brown, of Madras, Ore., Richard Brown, of Livermore, Calif., Mark (Donna) Brown, of Manteno; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth (Tom) Fessler, of Angleton, Texas; Laura (Terry) Hileman, of Kankakee; mother-in-law, Mae Morris, of Bradley; brothers-in-law on his wife's side, Nick (Carol) Morris, of Bourbonnais, and Danny (Carol) Morris, of Bradley; 14 grandchildren, Catrina (Mark) Wilkinson, Katricia (Charles) Fessler, Corrina (Mike) Kingham, Karlina (Brett) Olivas, Stephanie (Doug) Bowman, Rhonda (Kevin) Greene, Dustin (Cassie) Brown, Travis (Amy) Brown, Ashley (Joshua) Cockerham, Emily Brown, Matthew Brown, Kathleen (Ryan) Williams, Melissa (Andrew) Brown, and Kayleigh Hileman; 22 great-grandchildren and one expecting in September; very close friends, Steve Marion, of Kankakee, Debbie and Randy DeVore, of Kankakee, and Carol and Dave Senesac, of Bourbonnais; and his dogs, Elmo and LuLu.

Preceding him in death were his mother; stepfather, John Kent; a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and John Lupo; and infant grandson, Terry Lee Hileman Brown.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday until the 6 p.m. a memorial service at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Jon Quinn officiating. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Salvation Army.

