Mary Maier

Mary Frances Maier, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (July 9, 2014) in her home.

She was born July 29, 1936, in Kankakee, to William and Blanche (LeBeau) Sicard. She married William F. Maier on Oct. 22, 1960, in Kankakee.

Mary was a loving, self-employed day care owner for 20 years and retired in 1999. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, enjoyed knitting, growing houseplants, camping, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Catherine Maier, of Bradley, and Karen and Anthony Bobalik, of Chicago; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cynthia, of Herscher; six grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Betty Sicard, of Vero Beach, Fla., Gerald and Kristine Sicard, of Marion, N. C.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Anthony Ciaccio, of Marion, Julie and Russell Caron, of Adrian, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Walter Sicard.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

