Robert Cunnings

Robert J. "Bob" Cunnings Sr., 87, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (July 3, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 14, 1927, in Reed Township, the son of James and Margaret Weikum-Cunning.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and honorably served during World War II. Bob worked as a supervisor at Ray J. Benoit Construction Company in Kankakee, and was also a partner of the V and C Construction Company for 20 years. He was an active member of the Custer Park community; former president of the Custer Park School Board, member of the Custer Park Fire Volunteer Department, and served as the Custer Park Clerk for 35 years. Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.

Surviving are four children, Delores (Louis) Girot, of Wilmington, Robert (Pat) Cunnings Jr., of Kankakee, Denise (Bruce) Sinkular, of Braidwood, and Larry (Mary Kay) Cunnings, of Wilmington; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold "Hook" Cunning, of South Wilmington, Raymond (Kay) Cunning, of Calumet, Okla., and Donald (Jody) Cunning, of Sebring, Fla.; three sisters, Minnie (the late Al) LeRoy, of Wilmington, Alyce Mae (the late Bill) Rink, of Wilmington, and Shirley (John) Cavanaugh, of Custer Park; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; one infant daughter; grandson, Eric Cunnings; one brother, William Cunning; and one sister, Faye Lain.

The family gathered Tuesday, July 8 for a visitation and funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. The Rev. Mark Moon of First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington officiated. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to in Bob's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington IL 60481,or to Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth IL 60930.

Please sign his online guestbook at BaskervilleFuneral.com.

(Pd.)