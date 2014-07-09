Audrey Spies

Audrey M. Spies, 95, beloved by family, friends, the people of Chebanse and surrounding communities, passed away on Monday (July 7, 2014).

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the United Church of Christ of Chebanse, with the Rev. Paula Comper officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow in Evergreen

Cemetery in Chebanse.

Audrey was born on Dec. 15, 1918, in Chebanse, the daughter of Emile and Verga Schwan Helwig; her parents are deceased. Audrey married Edward L. Spies in Chebanse on July 27, 1947; he preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 1991.

Audrey worked at the Spies Cafe in Chebanse. Later, she was a rural route carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after 33 years. She devoted herself to her community and was actively involved in the United Church of Christ of Chebanse, American Legion, VFW, Chebanse Community Building along with numerous other clubs and organizations.

Audrey is survived by her brother, Don Helwig, of Chebanse; niece, Patricia Morrison (Jean), of Leesburg, Fla.; great nieces, Lynn Fradsham (Jeff), of Midlothian, Va., and Karyn Elliott (Tom), of Carmel, Ind.; great-great nephews, Matt Radzom, Derek, Jackson and Grant Elliott and

great-great niece, Sarah Parker.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her two sons, Hal D. Spies and Todd D. Spies.

Audrey found great joy in serving her community, visiting with friends and family, writing letters, and caring for the birds and squirrels that lived outside her home. Although she lived her entire life in Chebanse, she touched countless lives. She loved completely and unconditionally and made everyone she came into contact with feel special and valued. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

"Let the beloved of the Lord rest secure in Him, for He shields him all day long, and the one the Lord loves rests between His shoulders," Deuteronomy 33:12.

Memorials contributions may be made to United Church of Christ or Presence Heritage Village.

