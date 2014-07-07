Evelyn Hartman

Evelyn M. Hartman, 90, of Watseka, passed away Friday (July 4, 2014) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

Evelyn was born May 19, 1924, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Benjamin and Lillian Feller Kaufmann. She married Harvey H. Hartman on Feb. 22, 1946, in Watseka, and he preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2005.

She is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Ron) Gocken, Sharon (Harold) Wiedeman, and Sheila Hartman, all of Watseka; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Hartman, of Inverness; four grandchildren, Lisa (Todd) Oster, David Wiedeman, Hailey and Michael Hartman; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Engel) Kaufmann, of Watseka; five sisters, Erm Tebo, of Cissna Park, Vi (Gene) Redman, of Watseka, Arlene Gutwein, of Surprise, Ariz., Wilma (Rolland) Light, of Sheldon, Dorothy (Joel) Koonce, of Watseka; and one sister-in-law, Irene Lowe, of Watseka.

In addition to her husband, Harvey, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Leslie and Marvin Kaufmann; and one son, Rick Hartman.

Mrs. Hartman was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Jim Harkins will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or to the donor's choice.

