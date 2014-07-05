Marjorie Hannagan

Marjorie L. (nee Anderson) Hannagan, 73, Peotone, formerly of Lansing, passed away Tuesday (July 1, 2014).

Surviving are her husband, Anthony; three children, David (Rhonda) Hannagan, Patricia (Bud) Flick, and Scott Hannagan; five grandchildren, Cheryl (Chad) Hoard, Chris Glancy, Richard Banke, Kristen Hannagan, and Megan Hannagan; five great-grandchildren, Hanna, Katie and Jacob Hoard, Bailey and Ian Glancy; and two brothers, Gilbert (Jean) Anderson and Charles (Georgia) Anderson.

Mrs. Hannagan was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hazel (Cather) Anderson; two sisters, Doris Crose and Linda Anderson; and one brother, Raymond Anderson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. Sunday at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2502 Indiana Ave., Lansing. Burial will follow in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lansing or The Alzheimer's Fund.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Please sign her online guestbook at <a href="http://schroederlauer.com">schroederlauer.com</a>.

(Pd.)