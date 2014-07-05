Lois O'Brien

Lois R. O'Brien, 85, of Reddick, passed away Thursday (July 3, 2014) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. Monday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, with the Rev. Richard Kostelz officiating. Burial will be in Cabery Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Talking Book and Braille Service of Illinois at cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/TBBS/.

Mrs. O'Brien was born May 1, 1929, in Chebanse, the daughter of Carl and Hazel McCuen Elliot. She married Paul B. O'Brien on Dec. 8, 1956, in Cabery.

Lois was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, reading and working in the yard.

Surviving are her husband, of Reddick; four children, Patricia and Walter Askew, of Reddick; Judy and Rick Balthazor, of Bourbonnais; Susan O'Brien and Kelli Soodell, of Gladstone, Mo., Tom and Chris O'Brien, of Reddick; two siblings, Ethel Hopkins, of Danforth, and Wendell Elliot, of Manteno; one sister-in-law, Mary Elliot, of Chebanse; eight grandchildren, Kevin, Kim, Sarah (Andy), Anthony (Alison), Katie (Mark), Kelly, Dan, Tim; three great-grandchildren, Ellen, Anna, Knox, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Jim Elliot; sister, Dorothy Miller, Lucille Peck and Eloise Andersen; and two grandchildren, Shawn and Angela Balthazor.

(Pd.)