Donna Horn

Donna M. Horn, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 23, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Harry John and Thelma M. (Hoffmeister) Newlin. In 1957, she married John R. Horn. Mrs. Horn was employed by Riverside Medical Center as a switchboard operator from 1989 to 2007 and was of the Methodist Faith.

Donna is survived by her husband, John, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kathleen Horn, of Auburndale, Fla., and Connie Truman, of Crown Point, Ind.; sister, Linda J. Cash, of Glenview; and a brother, Larry (Denise) Newlin, of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ed Truman; and her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

