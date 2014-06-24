Joanne Irvin

Joanne V. Irvin, 85, of Watseka, formerly of Rankin, passed away Sunday (June 22, 2014) at the Gilman Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Visitation will then be held from 10 a.m. Thursday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Rankin, until the 11 a.m. funeral service. The Rev. Janet Longtin will officiate. Burial will be in the Rankin Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Watseka Firefighters Association or to the Rankin United Methodist Church.

Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.