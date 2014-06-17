Death notices: June 17, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Shelby Bobo</strong>, 80, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (June 15, 2014) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, June 18</strong>

<strong>Wayne Frakes</strong>, 10 a.m. Fairfield Christian Church, Kokomo, Ind.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Oliene F. Blanchette</strong>, 93, of St. George, was celebrated June 14 at St. George Catholic Church. The Rev. Dan Belanger and Deacon Joe Cotugno officiated. Mrs. Blanchette passed away June 8, 2014. Burial was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tammy and David Eckle, Bonnie, Brian and Bernie Blanchette, and Heather DeLude.

Funeral services for <strong>Lorraine F. DePasquale</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held June 14 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. William Callister officiated. Ms. DePasquale passed away June 11, 2014. Pallbearers were Bill, Raymond and Carl "Duke" Gullquist, Rick and Ron Coyne, and Alan "Butch" Emme.