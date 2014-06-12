Phyllis Wilken

Phyllis M. Wilken, 89, of Champaign, passed away Tuesday (June 10, 2014) at 8 a.m. at Heartland Healthcare, Champaign. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect, Champaign, with the Pastor Roger Digges officiating. Inurnment will be in the Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Mrs. Wilken was born Feb. 2, 1925, at Ashkum, a daughter of James and Kathryn Anderson. She married Delmar Wilken on Aug. 17, 1947, in a double wedding ceremony in Cullom.

Surviving are her husband, Delmar; a daughter, Lyndell Wilken, of Eugene, Ore., semi-retired community college health & wellness teacher; a son, Royce, of Champaign, president of ADM's American River Transportation Company; Mylla, retired from Palos Park School District as a reading specialist/consultant and her husband, Kent, of Homer Glen; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary in Tucson, Ariz., and Irvine, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carol Anderson and Barbara Callahan.

She was a loving parent, known for being an energetic (tireless) worker and good communicator, having many friends. She was often the first to arrive and the last to leave to be sure details of meetings and gatherings were taken care of. She was a good leader and organizer.

Mrs. Wilken graduated from Cullom High School in 1943. She attended the University of Illinois where she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in speech education and an Advanced Certificate in administration continuing and higher education in 1979. In 1945, her mother appealed to her and her younger sister to take a teaching job in one-room rural schools as a contribution to the war effort when some five schools in her home area were near the start of the school year without teachers. She reluctantly started the teaching unbeknown to her at that time it would eventually lead to a distinguished career in the field of education. Her teaching talents were recognized with many awards where she spent some 20 years in the Champaign Public School system having taught in all elementary grades, served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School and principal at Garden Hills Elementary School for seven years. She coordinated the design of the curriculum and implementation of the change to the middle school system in Champaign.

She received the U.S. Department of Education's highest award for Excellence in Education for her school in 1985 for turning the Garden Hills Elementary troubled school around to be one of 212 in the U.S. receiving this award including a ceremony with President Reagan in the Rose Garden in Washington, D. C. She later became one of the judges helping the U.S. Department of Education to select the Blue Ribbon Schools. She published a book, "Turning Our School Around," based on her experiences. She then became a consultant for the Center for the Study of Reading at the University of Illinois for seven years. Her research resulted in the publication of two books on "How to Read With Your Children." She made numerous presentations and conducted many workshops throughout the country on "How To Read With Your Children" and shared her experience as a school principal.

Mrs. Wilken was active in some 50 different groups and organizations in education, business, advisory boards, church and charities during her life serving as an officer, committee chairman, consultant or member. She was especially active in education and church related organizations. She served as president of University of Illinois College of Education Alumni Association, was a member of the University of Illinois President's Council, member of the U of I Alumni Association Board of Directors, president of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Council, vice president of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Midwest 5 Region Council and a 4-H Club Leader to mention a few. She received some 11 loyalty, leadership or outstanding educator awards, including Outstanding Educator Award sponsored by Illinois Regional Office of Education and the Outstanding Elementary Teacher in America Award in 1975. She was a co-leader assisting her husband as delegation leader of nine travel missions for the International Goodwill People-to-People travel program for Illinois Agricultural Leaders that visited occupational counterparts in 30 different countries, including three missions to the Soviet Union and two to China from 1973 to 1990.

She was a member of Zeta Phi Eta, Phi Delta Kappa, International Reading Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, Speech Communication Association and Illinois Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, local PEO Chapter and charter member of Money Makers Investment Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her husband to their professional meetings and vacations having visited all 50 U.S. states, provinces of Canada and spending time in some 20 foreign countries on all continents except Antarctica.

Memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820 or the U of I Foundation, Phyllis Anderson Wilken Scholarship Fund, 1305 W. Green St. Urbana, IL 61801.

