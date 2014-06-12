Lorraine DePasquale

Ms. Lorraine F. DePasquale, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday morning (June 11, 2014) following a short illness. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, where funeral services for Ms. DePasquale will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. William Callister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Memorials in her name may be made to the family wishes.

Ms. DePasquale was born April 23, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Carl and Mary Anderson Gullquist. Her parents are deceased. She attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Kankakee. She had worked for many years at an area lumber yard and enjoyed sewing, playing cards and traveling.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Haskell, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Steven DePasquale, of Manteno, and Jeffrey DePasquale, of Bourbonnais; four granddaughters, Jennifer Haskell, of Texas, and Sabrina Haskell, of Kentucky, and Madeline DePasquale and Emily DePasquale, both of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Jean Emme, of Chebanse, and Marcella Coyne, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her parents, Ms. DePasquale was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

