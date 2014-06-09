Jemima Akins

Jemima F. Akins, 99, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday morning (June 8, 2014) at the home of her granddaughter in Bradley.

Born Jan. 16, 1915, in Montgomery County, Tenn., Jemima was the daughter of the late James Franklin and Myrtle Daisy (nee Jarrell) Pritchett. She was raised and educated in Lone Oak, Tenn., and on May 28, 1932, Jemima married James Edward Akins. Together they moved to Wilmington in 1950, where she became active in the Wilmington Women's Club, belonged to a quilter's guild and attended the First Baptist Church of Wilmington. Jemima worked in the laundry department at Manteno State Hospital and later transferred to the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, from where she retired. She was an avid gardener, who loved flowers and canning her harvests. Jemima was an outstanding cook and will be remembered for her 7-layer cookies.

Survivors include one son, James Franklin Akins, of Clarksville, Tenn.; two daughters-in-law, Marlene Akins, of Wilmington, and Margaret Akins, of Marseilles; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jemima was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed (1988); children, Joyce Ann Akins, Douglas Akins, Billy Akins, Edwin Akins and Herbert Akins; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; three brothers, Earl Pritchett, Hadley Pritchett and Cecil Pritchett; and three sisters, Delma Akins, Mary Thelma Jones and Vera Pritchett.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington. Funeral services will follow Saturday at Sykes Funeral Home, 424 Franklin St. in Clarksville, Tenn. (www.SykesFuneralHome.com) Burial will be in Lone Oaks Cemetery in Cunningham, Tenn., where Jemima will be laid to rest with her late husband Ed.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jemima's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.Alz.org)

Friends may sign the online guest book or send private condolences to the family by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com.

(Pd.)