Charlotte Gertz

Charlotte L. Gertz, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away at her home Saturday (June 7, 2014).

She was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Lewis and Kathryn (Robin) Letzow. On May 22, 1948, she married Carl Martin Getz, in Chicago. He passed away in August of 2001. Mrs. Gertz was a supervisor for Motorola in Franklin Park for many years. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Bradley and Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at Riverside Medical Center and spending time with her cat, Holly.

Charlotte is survived by her son-in-law, Robert "Skip" Landwehr, of Burr Ridge; sister, Kathryn Gallagher, of Bartlett; sister-in-law, Joan Letzow, of Chicago; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Charlene Lobitz and Christine Landwehr; and a brother, Lewis Letzow.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be held at a later date at Acacia Park Cemetery. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

