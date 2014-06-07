Helen Crosman, 71, of Normal, died at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday (May 27, 2014) at Advocate Bromenn Medical Center, Normal. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 13, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Helen was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Charleroi, Pa., the daughter of Jesse and Gladys Warren. She married Robert Crosman on Nov. 5, 1966. He died in 1982.

She is survived by one son, Gregory Crosman, of Lincoln; two brothers, William Warren, of Normal, and Norman (Sylvia) Warren, of Ruidoso, N.M.; two brothers-in-law, Chuck and Jerry Jackson; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her two special friends, Louise Stillman and Ron Nichols.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Korstick Jackson and Ruth Ann Jackson; one brother, Thomas Warren; and in-laws, Joanne Warren and Armand Korstick

Helen was a caring person who loved God, her son, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for her sons care. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

