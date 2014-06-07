Georgia Swigart

Georgia Marie Swigart, 90, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (June 5, 2014) at the Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Monday until the 7 p.m. funeral service at the Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the Centennial Christian Church of Watseka.

Mrs. Swigart was a school teacher for decades, teaching at Donovan High School, Woodland Elementary and Glenn Raymond. She was born Feb. 7, 1924, in Cushing, Okla., the daughter of Marion and Esther (Schneider) Norris. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a WAC (Women's Air Corps) during World War II. She was a founding member of the First Baptist Church in Watseka, and was currently a member at the Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. She enjoyed sewing, listening to music and going to church.

Surviving are her husband, Lowell Swigart, whom she married June 26, 1954, in Watseka; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Julia Swigart, of Hawaii; two daughters, Mary Leen, of Silver City, N.M., and Martha Hill, of Williamsport, Ind.; two grandchildren, Noah Leen and Anastasia Hill; one brother, James Norris, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother-in-law, two brothers and sisters-in-law.

