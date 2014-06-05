Robert Anderson

Robert "Bob" Anderson, 43, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (June 3, 2014) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m., at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hoopeston. Father Patrick O'Neal will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Milford Ambulance Service.

Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.