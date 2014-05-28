Raymond A. Williams, of Bradley, passed away at home on Wednesday (May 21, 2014) after a battle with cancer, surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was the husband of 54 years to Barbara Gayle (Bovelle) Williams. They were married Dec. 12, 1959, in Dwight. He is the father of Laurie Williams (Kenji Kiyuna), of Murrieta, Calif., and Brian Ray Williams (Brenda Capps Williams), of Bourbonnais; the grandfather of Garth Johnson (Brook Hill Johnson), Sarissa Johnson Boudreau (Jordan Boudreau), Caleb Williams, Jason Raymond Williams and Ashton Williams, Joe Ross (Amy Hall), Jeff Ross, Jason Cannon (Nina Truesdell Cannon) and John Cannon. His surviving siblings are Clarence Williams (Virginia), of Kokomo, Ind., Shirley Harris, Claudia (Eugene) Wilder, of Bourbonnais, and Phyllis Souligne (Lennington). He has 15 great-grandchildren, including Julian Johnson, of Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, O. A. Williams and Ruby (Watson) Williams; his stepmother, Catherine (Warman) Williams; one brother, O. A. Williams Jr. (Jan); one sister, Inez Rowlett (Robert); and one brother-in-law, Bob Harris.

He was a longtime employee at Bradley Roper. When Roper closed the Bradley factory, he worked at Riverdale Heat Treating and Alliance in Aurora before he retired. He then worked with his son from time to time at his business, Williams Communications. Ray enjoyed fishing, traveling and playing with the young grandkids. He and his wife, Gayle, were hosts at the Kankakee River State Park Potawatomi Campground where they stayed in his beloved TropiCal motorhome. They also volunteered as election judges in Bradley. Ray was a member of the Kankakee County Emergency Corp in the early 1970s. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Farmville.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 6, at All Saints Cemetery on Illinois Rt. 102 in Bourbonnais. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the American Cancer Society.

