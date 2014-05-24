Ginnifer Forestier

Ginnifer "Ginny" Forestier, 26, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (May 21, 2014) in St. Anne. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Forestier was a homemaker and mother. She was born May 2, 1988. She enjoyed fishing and swimming.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Forestier, whom she married Aug. 6, 2010; three children, Brooke Forestier, Madisyn Forestier and Logan Forestier, all of St. Anne; her parents, Pam and John Grabow, of St. Anne; grandmother, Margene Martell, of West Virginia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Sue Forestier, of St. Anne; and sister-in-law, Mandy and Matthew Thompsen, of St. Anne.

