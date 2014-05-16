Virginia Klaw, 91, of Beecher, passed away Thursday (May 15, 2014) at Beecher Manor.

Virginia was born May 7, 1923, in Tower Hill, the daughter of Herb and Ada Davis.

She is survived by her son, Vernon (Barbara) Klaw, of Marseilles; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; Vernon; son, Brett; brothers, Leo, Carl, Bill, Cledus and Herb; and one sister, Opal.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Hack Funeral Home in Beecher, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Father Denis White will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood. Memorials may be directed to the Beecher Fire Protection District.

Condolences may be sent at hackfuneralhome.com.

