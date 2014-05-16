Eva Maria Kezer, 85, of Wilmington, and formerly of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Thursday (May 15, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born May 25, 1928, in Vienna, Austria, Eva was the daughter of Heinrich and Angela Taborsky-Steffel. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Reform Church of Tucson, TOPS of Tucson and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.

Survivors include her children, Leroy (Kimberly) Kezer, of Gig Harbor, Wash., Margaret (Al) Widhalm, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., Michael Kezer, of Tucson, and Janice "Jenny" (Julius Jr.) Arlt, of Blaine, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen L. Kezer (1990); daughter, Angela Charbonneau; two sons, Fredrich Kezer and Charles Kezer; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Miller; and sister, Angela Koller.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. Monday until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, where Eva will be laid to rest with her late husband. Preferred memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made as gifts in Eva's memory to The First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington.

