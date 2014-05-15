Michael Neitzer

Michael J. Neitzer, 75, of Morris, and formerly of Gardner, passed away Tuesday (May 13, 2014) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Born Aug. 22, 1938, in Chicago, Michael Joseph was the son of Emerick and Elaine Harvie-Neitzer. He was raised in Chicago until moving to Braceville in the seventh grade. Michael was a 1957 graduate of Gardner South Wilmington High School and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge Michael went to work for Armour Pharmaceutical Company, from where he retired in 2003. Most recently he worked in maintenance at Heritage Health in Dwight. Michael greatly enjoyed fishing and was a Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and Chicago Blackhawks fan. He was very proud of his grandchildren and cherished spending time with them, as well as his nieces and nephews. Michael will be remembered as a man of strong work ethic, who had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people feel good.

Survivors include his children, Tony (Bonnie) Neitzer, of Zimmerman, Minn., Pat (Martha) Neitzer, of Wausaukee, Wis., and Angela (John) Brannen, of Morris; six grandchildren, Ian and Annika Neitzer, Kate and Emily Neitzer, and Aaron and Alex Brannen; sister-in-law, Bernice Kaminky, of Sandwich; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all whom were very special to him.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donald, Ronald and Emerick Neitzer.

Visitation and video tribute will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty St. in Gardner. Graveside services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

