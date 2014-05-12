Allan Jackson Sr.

Allan M. Jackson Sr., 87, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 9, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Piper City, the son of Thomas Justin Sr. and Effie Johanna (Miller) Jackson. In June of 1977, he married Mary Ellen Conner in Byron, Ill. Mr. Jackson worked for Phillips Pipeline as a special repairman for more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. Allan was also a lifetime member of the NRA, member of the Exline Sportsman's Club, and Kankakee American Legion Post 85. He loved to trapshoot and represented the United States, in England, with the Winchester team. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved dogs, and was an extremely gifted gunsmith and woodworker.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, of Kankakee; children, Lennie P. Jackson (Patricia), of Piper City, Virginia Zachgo (Darin), of Onarga, and Allan M. Jackson Jr., of Braidwood; stepchildren, Betty Carby (Bruce), of Byron, and Gary Tatman(Candice), of Creal Springs; grandchildren, Kristy Sheridan (Dan), of Forrest, Anita Platz (Shawn), Sharon Schuette (Aaron), and Melinda Breen (Michael), all of Piper City, Lindsey Ishmiel (Cole), of Danforth, Brooke Cultra, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. ( U.S. Air Force, Hurlburt Field), Blaine Cultra and Sayre Cultra, both of Onarga, Jennifer Jackson, of Bradley; stepgrandchildren, Lanette Giacoma (Brett), of Christopher, Terrell Carby(Terri), of Byron, Laura Petrie (Robert), of Rockford; sister-in-law, Miriam Jackson, of Newman, Ga.; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Rice Jackson (mother of Virginia and Al Jr.); and his stepson, Orman Tatman.

A time for family and friends to gather will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial and a graveside service will be at the Onarga Cemetery at noon. Memorials may be made to the NRA or to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Please visit schrefflerfuneralhomes.com to sign Allan's online guestbook.

