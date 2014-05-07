Cheryl Pombert, 67, of Kankakee, passed away April 28, 2014, at her home.

She was born June 27, 1946, in Bury St. Edmonds Suffix, Great Britain, the daughter of Maurice and Joan (Bunting) Coffman. She was a teacher's aide at Grace Baptist Academy and served as an office manager at Trinity Academy until her retirement in 1985 due to multiple sclerosis.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Harold Evan Pombert Sr., of Kankakee, whom she married Sept. 23, 1966, at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee; her mother, of Bradley; two sons, Harold (Diane) Pombert Jr., and Philip (Rhonda) Pombert, both of Limestone; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lisa (Jim) Miles, of Chebanse, and Sharon (Allen) Olsen, of Charlotte, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her father; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold E. and Helen Pombert.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

