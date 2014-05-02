Mrs. Monica Nelson, 74, of Litchfield Park, Ariz., died Monday (April 28, 2014) in Litchfield Park. She was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Kankakee, to Anthony and Edna June Fiorina.

She was the devoted wife and partner to John for 55 years; proud mother of John, Reine and Amy; grandmother of Blaire, Ashley, Rachel, Valerie, Jeremy, AJ, and Webb; and great-grandmother of Sean, Doc and Jacob.

She worked as a clerk at Town and Country Foods (Indiana) where she earned the position of Department Manager by the age of 19. This job supported John and her while he finished engineering school. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish; was active in Pop Warner and Little League; volunteered at Maryvale Hospital; worked as a library clerk at Desert Sands Middle School where she truly enjoyed working with the students; worked as Student Records Clerk at Cartwright School District; was a third generation woman farm owner; and was a member of the American Kennel Club where she helped develop the Phalene line of Papillons for show. She was the keystone and matriarch of her family and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband, John Nelson Sr.; daughters and their spouses, Reine and Matt Laschen, Amy and Trey Cowan; son and his spouse, John II and Toni Nelson; brothers and their spouses, Richard and Lucy Nelson, Thomas and Sandra Nelson; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Ariz. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 3140 N. 51st Ave. in Phoenix, Ariz. Burial of the urn will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Ariz.

Condolences can be sent to www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com.

