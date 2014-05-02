Eugene Moore

Eugene "Geno" Moore, 30, of Manteno, passed away Monday (April 28, 2014) at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago.

He was born Aug. 25, 1983, in Sarasota, Fla., the son of Dawn DeCaprio, now Reddington, of Manteno.

Mr. Moore attended The Church at Southland in Orland Park; loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his mother; his stepfather, Patrick Reddington, of Manteno; his girlfriend, Ashley Christenson, and her son, Trenton, of Manteno; two sons, Hayden and Hunter Moore, both of Manteno; one daughter, Camryn Moore, of Minnesota City, Minn.; two sisters, Bridgett and Kaitlin Reddington, both of Manteno; and an aunt, Linda Graham, of Sarasota, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laverne DeCaprio; and uncle, Mark DeCaprio.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday until the 3 p.m. funeral services at Manteno Sportsman's Club in Manteno, with the Rev. Jamie Deuser officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Brown Funeral Home in Manteno is handling the funeral arrangements.

