Richard Umfleet

Richard J. Umfleet, 68, of Kankakee, passed away April 20, 2014, in Kankakee. There will be no visitation. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Anthony A. Nugent will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Kankakee County Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Umfleet was retired. He was born March 1, 1946, in Chicago Heights, the son of Robert J. and Sophie Schlaeger Umfleet. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed singing and doing karaoke.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Walt Armour, of Oregon; two grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary and Dave Kraemer, of Bourbonnais, and Shirley Cocci, of Steger; and many special friends, including Gloria Parker and Jimmy Howell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dolores Harris.

