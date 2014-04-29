Death notices: April 29, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Lionel Whalum</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 26, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, April 30</strong>

<strong>Darline Bleich</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Crescent City

<strong>Myron Diefenbach</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

<strong>John Johnson</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Irma Pepin</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno

<strong>Rex Peterson</strong>, 10 a.m. graveside, St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence

<strong>Harold Sikma</strong>, 11 a.m. First Reformed Church of Wichert

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Ronnie Joe Graeber</strong>, 75, of Gilman, was celebrated April 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilman. The Rev. Mark Rosenbaum officiated. Mr. Graeber passed away April 23, 2014. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Phillip Roberts, Brian Doty, Kenton "Pete" St. Peter, David Livingston, Gary Graeber and Scott Allen. Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Magers, Tom Hamilton, Tyler Eshleman, Fred Focken and Brian and Craig McConkey.

Funeral services for <strong>Wayne E. McCray</strong>, 74, of Hoopeston, formerly of Cissna Park, were held April 26 at the Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. The Rev. Tim Hahn officiated. Mr. McCray passed away April 21, 2014. Burial was in Amity Cemetery, Goodwine. Pallbearers were Chad and Brant Ulitzsch, Scott Hart, Kyle Rust, David Davis and Robert Bruce. Honorary pallbearers were George and Kaden Carswell, Skyler Barnard, and Tyler and Lucas Davis.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Mary Mion</strong>, 92, of Manteno, was celebrated April 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. The Rev. Albert Heidecke officiated. Mrs. Mion passed away April 22, 2014. Pallbearers were Matthew, Andrew, Alex, Jonathan and Brian Arteaga, Paul Borgia, Jerry Keene Jr. and Joseph Mion.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Lavern O'Connell</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated April 26 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Santos Castillo officiated. Mr. O'Connell passed away April 22, 2014. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Justin and Ryan Pinson, Brandon Lawrence, and Luke, Brendon, Bryon and Colin O'Connell.