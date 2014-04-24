Death notices: April 23, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Donald Larsen</strong>, 54, of Dwight, passed away Tuesday (April 22, 2014) at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Arrangements are pending at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

<strong>Wayne E. McCray</strong>, 74, of Hoopeston, formerly of Cissna Park, passed away Monday (April 21, 2014) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

<strong>Mary L. Mion</strong>, 92, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (April 22, 2014) at the Miller Center in Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Katherine Smith</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 22, 2014) at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park. Arrangements are pending at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Nancy Stephens</strong> of Dwight, passed away Tuesday (April 22, 2014) at Heritage Health in Dwight. Arrangements are pending at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

<strong>Burnal Viamont</strong>, 94, of Kankakee, passed away today (April 23, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Thursday, April 24</strong>

<strong>Samuel Anderson</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Kimberly Forquer</strong>, 7 p.m. Countryside Community Church, Kankakee

<strong>Bonnie Weatherhead</strong>, 7 p.m. R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. & Crematory, Braidwood Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Esther M. Breymeyer</strong>, 89, of Milford, were held April 22 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Pastor Gene Turner officiated. Mrs. Breymeyer passed away April 16, 2014. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Jake, Mark and Joe Breymeyer, Payton and Bryson Stiers, and Jeff Curwick.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores Loretta Zecher Mennenga</strong>, 81, of Crescent City, were held April 22 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Crescent City. The Rev. Joel Brown officiated. Mrs. Mennenga passed away April 14, 2014. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Jason and Justin Mennenga, Jamie Hendricks, Scott McTaggart, Klint Hall and Michael Zecher.

Funeral services for <strong>Elizabeth Ann Ewing Read</strong>, 95, of Springfield, formerly of Danforth and Piper City, were held April 22 at the United Methodist Church in Piper City. The Rev. Elizabeth Reis officiated. Mrs. Read passed away April 15, 2014. Interment was in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Andrew and Matthew Read, Michael, Emily and Peter Bator, and Daniel Sweeney.