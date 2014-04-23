June Gordon

Visitation for June Marie Gordon, 85, of Kankakee, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. Friday until the 10 a.m. funeral services, all at the House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God, Kankakee, where she was a member. Pastor C. Anderson will officiate and Sister Carolyn Butler will be the eulogist. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Mrs. Gordon passed away Sunday (April 20, 2014) in Kankakee. Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Gordon was a homemaker and worked in the dietary department for the Chicago Board of Education. She was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Louisville, Miss., the daughter of Archie and Edmonia Estes Carr. Her husband, James B. Gordon, whom she married March 4, 1944, in Louisville, is deceased. She was a seamstress and hat maker.

Surviving are one son, James R. (Denise) Gordon, of Kankakee; one daughter, Yvonne Robicheaux (Stan Green), of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Alberta, Jamie and Maya Gordon, and Christopher Robicheaux; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Goss, of Louisville, and Alberta Ashford, of Chicago; one brother, William Carr, of Louisville; sisters-in-law, Hallie Carlton, Gussie Southern, Annie C. Nelson and Iris Gordon; brother-in-law, Tubbie L. Gordon; god-daughter, Carolyn Butler, of Kankakee; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by sister, Melvin Anderson; brothers, Charles and Manuel Carr; sister-in-law, Pastor Dr. Ella M. Davis; and brother-in-law, Booker T. Davis.

