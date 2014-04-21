Roger Isom

Roger Dale Isom, 62, of rural Chebanse, passed away Friday morning (April 18, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, following a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family. At his request, cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home of Clifton, and there will be no formal funeral. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future at Mr. Isom's rural Chebanse residence. Interment of ashes, with military honors, will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at Elwood.

Mr. Isom was born at South Haven, Mich., on Aug. 10, 1951, the son of Roy Isom Sr. and Vernice Henson Isom. His parents are deceased. Mr. Isom was married, to his high school sweetheart, the former Valerie Lee Morehead at Berlamont, Mich., on Dec. 13, 1969, and she survives at Chebanse. Also surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth (Ryan Leggott) Isom, of Ashkum; and also a son, Joshua Isom, of Kankakee. There are three grandsons, Jackson Leggott, of Ashkum, and Brody and Cooper Isom, of Kankakee. In addition, Mr. Isom is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Marshall Gross, of Salem, Ark.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Isom was preceded in death by a brother Roy Isom Jr.

Mr. Isom was a veteran of service with the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1978 and served in Vietnam, where he was with the 509th Signal BN. He was awarded the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Leaf Clusters. Mr. Isom was a corporate executive and had worked for many large corporations, most notably The Reuters, where he was an information specialist. He had traveled overseas extensively through his work. He was the founder, president and CEO of his own company, Technology Today Information Solutions located at both Chebanse and Manteno. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, working on cars, music, computers and playing with his grandchildren. Mr. Isom loved traveling and taking vacations as a family.

Please share a memory of Roger at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)