George Christopher

George C. Christopher, 90, formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 31, 2014.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he was the beloved husband of the late LaVerne (nee Neugebauer). He was a devoted father of Mary Christopher, James (Deanine) and Carol (the late Kenneth) Primozic; loving grandfather of Peter, Casey, Faith, Steven and Sophia; dear brother of Peter, Socrates and the late Frances, John, Esther, Paul, Harry, Mary and Ruby.

George had many years of service with International Harvester. He was a member of the American Welding Society.

Visitation was at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home in Palos Hills. Mass services were held at St. Linus Church in Oak Lawn and internment was in St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery in Chicago.

