Death notices: April 10, 2014

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, April 11</strong>

<strong>Wylma Coop</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Luke United Church of Christ, Beecher

<strong>Jeffrey Janssen</strong>, 7 p.m. Baier Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>Gloria Lynch</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Edmund Catholic Church, Watseka

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Robert W. Redman</strong>, 78, of Donovan, were held April 9 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Wayne Meyer officiated. Mr. Redman passed away April 5, 2014. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Matthew and Dave McCullough, Connor Redman, Dan Elliot, Scott and Rudy DeYoung, Brian Berry, Kevin Coughenour and Craig Bruniga. Honorary pallbearer was Clive Hornstein, his longtime referee partner.