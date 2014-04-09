Michael Santella

Visitation for Michael "Mikey" Stewart Santella, 18, of Bradley, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Celebrant will be Toni Hassett. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Best Buddies. He passed away Tuesday (April 1, 2014) at his home.

He was born Aug. 6, 1995, in Vancouver, Wash. He was a 2013 graduate of BBCHS. He enjoyed the BBCHS Best Buddies, Gigi's Playhouse for Down syndrome, listening to music, watching movies, playing basketball and dancing.

Surviving are his mother, Beth Kirkman, of Bradley; father, Robert Santella Jr. and his fiancee, Tresa Smith, of Frankfort; two sisters, Christina Santella and Stepheny Santella, both of Bradley; maternal grandparents, Denny and Bette Kirkman, of Valparaiso, Ind., Vonda Gehret, of Vancouver; paternal grandparents, Robert M. Jr. and Barbara Santella, of Denver, Colo.; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Margie Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jane Santella.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.