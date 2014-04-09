Death notices: April 8, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Lillie Mae Green</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 5, 2014) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>Jeffrey Janssen</strong>, 50, of Watseka, passed away Monday (April 7, 2014). Arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Charles Jones</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 5, 2014) at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee

<strong>John Nelson</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 7, 2014) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, April 9</strong>

<strong>Vernon Adams</strong>, 3:15 p.m. graveside, Eldon City Cemetery, Eldon, Mo.

<strong>Dora Johnson</strong>, 3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Lumberton, N.C.

<strong>Robert Redman</strong>, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Edward A. "Captain Ed" Gregoire</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated April 5 at St. George Catholic Church. The Rev. Dan Belanger and Deacons Jerry Gregoire and Joseph Cotugno co-officiated. Mr. Gregoire passed away April 1, 2014. Burial was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matthew, Samantha and Heather Gregoire, Brianna Taylor and Kyle and Sean O'Connell.

Graveside services for <strong>Viola Hendron</strong>, 96, of Aurora, formerly of Bourbonnais, were held April 7 at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Lance Hurley officiated. Pallbearers were Steve and Chris Chasten, Tom Kennedy, Mike Earing, Zach Roderick and Roger Breierly. Mrs. Hendron passed away April 2, 2014.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert R. "Rob" Madson</strong>, 48, of Laurel, Md., formerly of St. Anne, were held April 7 at the First Reformed Church of Wichert. The Rev. Randy Knoll officiated. Mr. Madson passed away March 29, 2014. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert. Pallbearers were Marty Schaafsma, Craig Kibbons, Rob Anker, Bob Sikma, and Andy and Tim Koster.