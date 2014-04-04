Douglas Dwayne Tibbs, 62, of Manteno, has passed away Wednesday (April 2, 2014) at his home.

Born in Dyersburg, Tenn., Douglas was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran having served his country proudly with the 101st Airborne Division.

Mr. Tibbs was a local businessman, beloved member of the community.

Surviving are one child, Douglas Tibbs; daughter-in-law, Heather Tibbs; and two grandchildren, Kendal and Brecken Tibbs, of Bedford, N.H.; two brothers, Tony Tibbs, of Manteno, Ron Tibbs of Bartlett; and a sister, Pam Schwerin, of Manteno.

Let us celebrate his life as well as his homecoming in heaven where he will be reunited with his son, Dustin, who preceded him in death, as well as his parents and brother.

You will be forever remembered in our hearts and our minds.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home, with the burial immediately following. Memorials may be made to: The Screaming Eagle, 101 Airborne Division Association - Support Program.

