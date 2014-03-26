Grace Snyder

Visitation for Grace E. Snyder, 104, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or to the donor's choice. She passed away Monday (March 24, 2014) at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee.

Mrs. Snyder was a retired insurance broker/agent. She was a bookkeeper for Kankakee Tool & Die Works for 20 years and was in the fire and casualty insurance business for 21 years. She also had her real estate license. She was born June 24, 1909, in Onarga, the daughter of G. Wesley and Gertrude (Case) Lambert. Her first husband, Robert E. Hart, whom she married Oct. 6, 1951, at the First Methodist Church, died Oct. 21, 1966. She later married Ray J. Snyder June 5, 1977 at St. Mark United Methodist Church. He died Feb. 14, 2002. She graduated from Loda Township High School and Gallagher School of Business, and passed the state civil service exam for auditor. She was past president of the Kankakee County Association of Independent Insurance Agents, past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge, life member of the Kankakee County Humane Society and member of the Dorcas Chapter 5 Order of Eastern Star. She was a former member of the Kankakee Business & Professional Women, the Kankakee Credit Women and Easter Seals. She was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are nieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Charles R. and Karon Snyder, of Albuquerque, N.M., Beverly and Frank Peters, of Tulare, Calif., and Jane and Rollie Hertz, of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Wendell, Ivan and Glen; and two sisters, Ruby and Maude.

