Death notices: March 24, 2014

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Kenneth D. Anderson</strong>, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (March 22, 2014) at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Donna Blanton</strong>, 76, of Gardner, passed away Saturday (March 22, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>Bonnie Jean Davis</strong>, 70, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (March 23, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>William Rinkenberger</strong>, 92, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (March 23, 2014) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

<strong>Alma Schuldt</strong>, 95, of Watseka, formerly of Woodworth, passed away Friday (March 21, 2014). Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, March 25</strong>

<strong>Janice Mores-Harvey</strong>, 10 a.m. Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City

<strong>Michael Hemphill,</strong> 11 a.m. Calvary Community Church, Momence

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Inez Y. Heisler</strong>, 87, of Bradley, were held March 21 at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Henley officiated. Ms. Heisler passed away March 18, 2014. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris and Jeff Voss, Chris and Alan McPhail, Mike Haremski and Steve Brammer.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy E. Kerschke</strong>, 91, of Bradley, were held March 22 at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Pastor Patty Heath officiated. Mrs. Kerschke passed away March 18, 2014. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Randy, Dale and Jim Kerschke, Dennis Gero, Austin Chinn and Ray Laney. Honorary pallbearer was Matt Kerschke.